Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says stable 2017 outlook for European automotive manufacturers

* Fitch on European automotive manufacturers - expect pace of new vehicle sales growth in Europe to decline to 2%-3% in 2017

* Fitch: stable outlook on European automotive sector reflects views for modest increase in global new vehicle sales,further moderate growth in europe

* Fitch on European automotive manufacturers-don't believe Brexit will result in sales collapse in UK,but may accelerate,amplify cyclical sales decline expected

* Fitch on European automotive manufacturers- expect a limited effect from Brexit on sales in other European markets Source text for Eikon: