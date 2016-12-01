BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
* Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on CNBC - We continue to have great hopes for our Alzheimer's drug
* Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on CNBC - 21st Century Cures Act is a great thing
* Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on CNBC - In 10 years from now I hope we can say the same about cancer as we have with HIV
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.