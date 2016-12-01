Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on CNBC - We continue to have great hopes for our Alzheimer's drug

* Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on CNBC - 21st Century Cures Act is a great thing

* Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on CNBC - In 10 years from now I hope we can say the same about cancer as we have with HIV