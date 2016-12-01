Dec 1 Celsion Corp

* Celsion Corporation announces positive DSMB review of Phase 1B ovation study in ovarian cancer

* Celsion - study to continue as planned, co to proceed with completing dosing in fourth and final patient cohort, which is currently enrolling patients.

* Celsion Corp - expect to report final data from ovation study C in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: