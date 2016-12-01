Dec 1 Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great Panther temporarily halts processing at its Topia mine to facilitate transition to new tailings facility

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - Accounting for plant shutdown, company expects production for 2016 to come in just over 3.9 million silver equivalent ounces

* Great Panther Silver - reaffirming expectation to achieve lower end of guidance ranges for cash cost of $4.00 - 5.00 per payable silver ounce

* Mine operations will continue through plant shutdown and all ore will be stockpiled and processed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: