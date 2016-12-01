Dec 1 Atos SE :

* UGAP entrusts to Atos-Open group its market of «Assistance à la Maîtrise d'×uvre d'Application» ("Assistance to Project Management of Application")

* Potential of this market for public sector is estimated at 200 million euros ($212.52 million) over next 4 years (including renewals) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)