BRIEF-HSH Nordbank sells loan portfolio
* Says confirms loan portfolio sale effect is 1.64 billion eur
Dec 1 Emlak Konut REIT
* Jan. - Nov. total sales of 6.23 billion lira ($1.78 billion) excluding VAT with 8,926 units Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4958 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says confirms loan portfolio sale effect is 1.64 billion eur
* Said on Thursday that it deposited at the court in Genoa the appeal against the court's decision of Jan. 18
* Entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement with grand beauty management ltd