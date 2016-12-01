BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 (Reuters) -
* Canon Inc is helping Japan build a low-cost "mini-rocket" for future satellite launches - Nikkei
* IHI unit, IHI Aerospace is handling development of key engine parts for the rocket such as a fuel injector - Nikkei
* Initial launch of the rocket is slated for early next year from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture -Nikkei
* Engineers from Canon's unit, Canon Electronics, have joined a team led by JAXA, that is building the rocket - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2gDwv4L
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.