Dec 1 Makheia Group SA :

* Launches capital increase of 1.07 million euros ($1.14 million)

* Capital increase with maintenance of preferential subscription rights

* Issue price is 1.95 euros per share

* Subscription period from Dec 8 to Dec 16, 2016

* 12 DPS giving right to subscribe to 1 new share

* Subscription of amount of 1.07 million euros, which may be increased to 1.23 million euros after exercise of extension clause