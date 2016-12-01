Dec 1 Riber SA :

* Announces a major accessories order for around 2 million euros ($2.13 million) with an existing customer in Asia operating in display industry

* This accessories order, deliverable in 2017, completes order for evaporation sources received in October this year, for this same industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)