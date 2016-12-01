UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Nikkei:
* Tokyo Dome likely logged a nearly 11 billion yen ($96 million) operating profit for the nine months ended October - Nikkei
* Tokyo Dome sales apparently rose 1% to 64.5 billion yen for the nine months ended October - Nikkei
* Tokyo Dome will likely maintain its FY ending Jan.'s forecasts - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2gMPD0x) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources