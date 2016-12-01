BRIEF-Gemini Investments enters into capitalisation and subscription agreement
* Entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement with grand beauty management ltd
Dec 1 Trajano Iberia Socimi SA :
* Buys four logistic warehouses in Zaragoza, Spain for 42.9 million euros ($45.6 million)
* Countryside: Bookrunner - Oaktree announces that seller has sold 45 million ordinary shares at a price of 230 pence per share in Countryside
Jan 27 Lender Paragon Group of Companies said its first-quarter underlying operating profit was in line with its expectations, driven in part by high-margin business wins and cost control, despite regulatory changes and uncertainty due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.