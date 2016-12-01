Dec 1 OCC:

* Cleared contract volume in November was up 20 percent from November 2015 with 393,515,089 contracts

* Exchange-listed options volume reached 383.2 million contracts in November, a 19 percent increase from last November

* Cleared futures volume was up 109 percent in November with 10,313,172 contracts

* Equity options volume for Nov. was 340 million contracts, a 16 percent increase from November 2015