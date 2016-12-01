BRIEF-Oaktree Capital sells 10 pct stake in Countryside - Bookrunner
* Countryside: Bookrunner - Oaktree announces that seller has sold 45 million ordinary shares at a price of 230 pence per share in Countryside
Dec 1 OCC:
* Cleared contract volume in November was up 20 percent from November 2015 with 393,515,089 contracts
* Exchange-listed options volume reached 383.2 million contracts in November, a 19 percent increase from last November
* Cleared futures volume was up 109 percent in November with 10,313,172 contracts
* Equity options volume for Nov. was 340 million contracts, a 16 percent increase from November 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Lender Paragon Group of Companies said its first-quarter underlying operating profit was in line with its expectations, driven in part by high-margin business wins and cost control, despite regulatory changes and uncertainty due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
