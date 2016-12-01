Dec 1 Wec Energy Group Inc

* Wec energy group announces plan to increase dividend

* Wec energy group inc - planning to raise quarterly dividend on company's common stock to 52 cents per share

* Wec energy group inc - dividend would represent an increase of 2.5 cents per share or 5.1 percent over current quarterly rate.

* Wec energy group inc - earnings in 2017 are expected to be in a range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S