* Green Brick Partners Inc entered into Amendment no. 2 to credit agreement with lenders - SEC filing

* Green Brick Partners Inc says amendment No. 2 extends termination date from December 14, 2018 to December 14, 2019 -SEC filing

* Green Brick Partners Inc - agreement increases commitment under revolving credit facility from $25.0 million to $35.0 million