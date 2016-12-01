UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Dec 1 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Unit Loyaltyone announcing cancellation of its five-year expiry policy
* Alliance Data Systems - LoyaltyOne will reassess accounting estimates regarding breakage, or those air miles reward miles not expected to be redeemed
* Alliance Data Systems - Expected that LoyaltyOne will incur a one-time charge as a result of cancellation of expiry policy
* One-Time charge likely be recorded as a reduction of revenue in 2016
* LoyaltyOne anticipates amount of expected charge to be between usd $180 million and $250 million Source text: [bit.ly/2gEE2zZ] Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution: the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away customers.