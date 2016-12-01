Dec 1 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Unit Loyaltyone announcing cancellation of its five-year expiry policy

* Alliance Data Systems - LoyaltyOne will reassess accounting estimates regarding breakage, or those air miles reward miles not expected to be redeemed

* Alliance Data Systems - Expected that LoyaltyOne will incur a one-time charge as a result of cancellation of expiry policy

* One-Time charge likely be recorded as a reduction of revenue in 2016

* LoyaltyOne anticipates amount of expected charge to be between usd $180 million and $250 million