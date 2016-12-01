BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings to sell part of stake in securities unit to Tochigi Bank
* Says the co plans to sell part of stake in its Tochigi-based securities unit to Tochigi Bank Ltd
Dec 1 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Brazilian insurance sector outlook stable, but rating outlook remains negative
* Fitch - negative rating outlook for Brazilian insurance sector mirrors outlook on brazil's sovereign ratings
* Fitch - expects premium growth to remain subdued for second consecutive year in 2017
* Fitch on Brazilian insurance sector - expects local reinsurance market's key credit metrics to remain broadly stable and adequate in 2017
* Fitch - expects all Brazilian insurers that it rates to meet increase in minimum required capital in 2017
* Fitch - believes that Brazilian insurance sector will continue to be resilient and maintain overall adequate key credit metrics in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis
* Says the company and co's wholly owned subsidiary Senshu Ikeda Bank Ltd formed a business alliance with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc and its wholly owned units Tokyo Tomin Bank Limited, Yachiyo Bank Ltd and ShinGinko Tokyo Limited