Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Brazilian insurance sector outlook stable, but rating outlook remains negative

* Fitch - negative rating outlook for Brazilian insurance sector mirrors outlook on brazil's sovereign ratings

* Fitch - expects premium growth to remain subdued for second consecutive year in 2017

* Fitch on Brazilian insurance sector - expects local reinsurance market's key credit metrics to remain broadly stable and adequate in 2017

* Fitch - expects all Brazilian insurers that it rates to meet increase in minimum required capital in 2017

* Fitch - believes that Brazilian insurance sector will continue to be resilient and maintain overall adequate key credit metrics in 2017