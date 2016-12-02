Dec 2 MMI Holdings Limited
* Jse: Mmi - Operational Update For The Three Months Ended
30 September 2016
* Recurring premium new business up 18 pct over quarter,
single premium new business down 23 pct against relatively
demanding comparative for 1Q16
* Core earnings are running slightly ahead of prior year for
period
* Tough economic conditions, and weak returns from equity
markets, have continued to be a headwind on MMI Holdings'
financial performance in three months to 30 September
* Overall new business volumes are down 7 pct on a PVNBP
basis
* Value of new business (on consistent basis) is up 24 pct,
largely due to much improved new business volumes and margins
from metropolitan retail
* Underwriting results, with exception of group disability
experience, have improved relative to comparative period
* Operating environment remains difficult in South Africa
and in most of emerging markets where we operate
