Dec 2 Europlan
* Says placed 20.8 million shares in secondary public
offering on Moscow Exchange raising 15 billion roubles ($234.34
million)
* Says has set the exchange ratio for the share swap at
0.0033 shares of non-state pension fund NPF Safmar for one
Europlan share and 0.8113 shares of VSK for one Europlan share
* Says received preliminary offers for 149,763 shares of
non-state pension fund NPF Safmar, corresponding to 45.8 million
Europlan's shares and 17.9 million shares of VSK, corresponding
to 22 million Europlan's shares
* Says it did not receive applications to exercise
pre-emptive rights to acquire Europlan shares
* Say the final results of the placement are expected on
Dec. 5
Source text - bit.ly/2gN1ePD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 64.0100 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)