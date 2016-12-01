BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Ambac Financial Group Inc
* Ambac Financial says effective January 1, board of directors authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation
* Ambac Financial says board has adopted a recoupment policy
* Ambac Financial says board has authorized changes to its non-employee director compensation plan - SEC filing
* Ambac Financial says board has adopted an executive stock ownership and retention policy applicable to each of its executive officers
* Ambac Financial says beginning 2017 non-employee director cash retainer, stock-based compensation, in aggregate, will be reduced by 33% compared to 2016
* Ambac Financial says board also approved changes in fees paid to chairman and to chairs of its four committees
* Ambac Financial says non-employee directors will receive fees for attending meetings beyond a certain number of meetings in a calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.