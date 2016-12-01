Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Strike Minerals Inc. Files a notice of intention to make a proposal to creditors

* Strike Minerals Inc - filing a notice of intention to make a proposal to its creditors in accordance with bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Strike Minerals Inc - Farber & Partners Inc. has been retained as trustee

* Strike minerals - to seek court approval to commence a sales process that includes stalking horse bid from senior secured creditor Waterton Global Source text for Eikon: