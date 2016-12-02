Dec 2 Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Co, as lead promoter, entered into JV contract with Jiangbeizui Group, Kingsway Financial, Chongqing Huiwei and Prive Financial

* Joint venture contract intend to establish JV securities company in Chongqing

* Total amount of registered capital of jv securities company is rmb1.5 billion

* Company shall subscribe for registered capital of JV securities company for RMB600mln