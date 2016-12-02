Dec 2 Ashley Services Group Ltd :

* Federal court class action against ash update-ash.ax

* Received an originating application and statement of claim filed in federal court of Australia on 30th november 2016

* Ash denies all liability in respect of these allegations and advises that they will be vigorously defended

* Proceedings were originally threatened by IMF Bentham in its asx release on 17th august 2015

* Proceedings are brought by certain ash shareholders against ash

* Proceedings with respect to alleged misstatements in ash's prospectus dated 7th aug 2014 in connection with ash's acquisition of 'Integracom'