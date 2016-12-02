Dec 2 Intecq Ltd

* Supreme Court of nsw approves scheme of arrangement

* Expected that copy of order of court will be lodged with Australian Securities And Investments Commission, at which time scheme will become legally effective

* Scheme will be implemented on 16 december 2016

* Supreme court of nsw approved scheme of arrangement under which Tabcorp Gaming Holdings will acquire all of issued share capital in Intecq