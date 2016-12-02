UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Q Technology Group Co Ltd -
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent in relation to placing of placing shares
* Pursuant to placing agreement, co agreed to place, up to 40 million new shares
* Gross proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$156 million
* Agreement at placing price of hk$3.90 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources