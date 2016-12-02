BRIEF-Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
Dec 2 PledPharma AB (publ) :
* Says 8,755,570 shares, representing about 43.2 percent of offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights
* Applications for subscription without subscription rights of 42,759 shares have been received
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately 406 million Swedish crowns ($44 million) before transaction related costs
* Share capital increases by approximately 1,067,252 crowns from 1,494,152 crowns to 2,561,404 crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2025 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 A top U.S. lawmaker accused the Food and Drug Administration on Friday of failing to hand over documents that would show whether its criminal office is fulfilling the critical mission of protecting public health.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.