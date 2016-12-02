Dec 2 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Says private placement successfully completed

* Raised 529 million Norwegian crowns ($62.97 million) in gross proceeds through via issue of 135.2 million new shares

* Subscription price in private placement has been set to 3.91 crowns per share, equivalent to closing price on Oslo Stock Exchange on Dec. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4006 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)