Dec 2 Allied Irish Banks Plc :
* Transitional CET1 of 16.9 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 well in
excess of 2017 SREP CET1 requirement of 9 pct (1)
* Net interest margin (2) (nim) of 2.16 pct to Q3, up 8bps
from 2.08 pct in half year to June 2016
* Fully loaded CET1 of 13.7 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 up from
13.3 pct at June 2016
* New lending drawdowns to Sept. 30, 2016 in Ireland
increased to 4.7 billion euros, up 15 pct year on year
* Impaired loans further reduced by 0.7 billion euros since
June 2016 to 10.6 billion euros
* Customer transactional net promoter score continues to
improve, increasing to +40 at September 2016 from +33 at
September 2015
* Continue to trade in line with expectations - CEO on YTD
performance
* Have strong underlying profitability, a robust capital
base and an improving risk profile - CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)