Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Dec 2 Qinetiq Group
* Secures £1bn contract amendment to deliver modern air ranges and test aircrew training, enabling military capability for future
* Under amendment Qinetiq will modernise and operate air ranges at MoD Aberporth and MoD Hebrides, and test aircrew training through Empire Test Pilots' school at MoD Boscombe Down.
* MoD and Qinetiq have agreed to invest approximately £180m in modernising facilities, equipment and developing new ways of working
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.