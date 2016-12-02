Dec 2 Qinetiq Group

* Secures £1bn contract amendment to deliver modern air ranges and test aircrew training, enabling military capability for future

* Under amendment Qinetiq will modernise and operate air ranges at MoD Aberporth and MoD Hebrides, and test aircrew training through Empire Test Pilots' school at MoD Boscombe Down.

* MoD and Qinetiq have agreed to invest approximately £180m in modernising facilities, equipment and developing new ways of working Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)