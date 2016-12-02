Dec 2 Multi-chem Ltd

* Multi-Chem ltd - announced disposal of certain fixed assets of group to an unrelated third party

* Deal for consideration of s$8.6 million

* Total fixed assets disposal is expected to contribute positively on eps of group for current fy ending 31 december 2016

* Total fixed assets disposal will result in a net estimated profit of s$2.8m