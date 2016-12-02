Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 Multi-chem Ltd
* Multi-Chem ltd - announced disposal of certain fixed assets of group to an unrelated third party
* Deal for consideration of s$8.6 million
* Total fixed assets disposal is expected to contribute positively on eps of group for current fy ending 31 december 2016
* Total fixed assets disposal will result in a net estimated profit of s$2.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)