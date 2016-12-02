UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
Dec 2 National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Ltd :
* company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* placing of convertible bonds under general mandate
* conversion price of hk$0.282 per share
* Net proceeds from placing are intended to be used for repayment of liabilities of group
* Placing of convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$20 million Source text (bit.ly/2gtP9hN) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* Sees Q3 intelligent cloud revenue $6.45 billion - $6.65 billion