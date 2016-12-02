UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Lorenzo International Ltd
* Entered into a subscription with an investor, Ding Lei
* Issue price of s$0.035 per share
* Subscriber will agree to subscribe for up to 65.6 million new ordinary shares in issued and paid up capital of company
* Estimated net proceeds from placement of approximately s$2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources