Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota Motor Credit Corp - Chris Ballinger, senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, has resigned, effective January 9, 2017

* Toyota Motor Credit - effective upon ballinger's departure, Michael Groff, president, CEO fo co , will act as principal financial officer of company

* Toyota Motor Credit - Ron Chu, group vp to continue to be responsible for corporate tax, accounting functions, will act as principal accounting officer