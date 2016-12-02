UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota Motor Credit Corp - Chris Ballinger, senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, has resigned, effective January 9, 2017
* Toyota Motor Credit - effective upon ballinger's departure, Michael Groff, president, CEO fo co , will act as principal financial officer of company
* Toyota Motor Credit - Ron Chu, group vp to continue to be responsible for corporate tax, accounting functions, will act as principal accounting officer Source text bit.ly/2h1O3e9 Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.