Dec 2 Opera Software Asa

* Sverre Munck will not stand for re-election as chairman of the board at the annual general meeting 2017

* The employees at Opera have decided in a company-wide election not to be represented at the Board of Directors

* Munch further informed the committee that as Election to the Board of Directors is on the agenda at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Dec 15 he is willing to resign already at this meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)