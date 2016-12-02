UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Auga Group AB :
* Acquires agricultural subsidiaries of German company KTG AGRAR SE in Lithuania
* Agreement at 1.38 million euros ($1.47 million) for shares of companies under acquisition
* Consolidate revenues of KTG companies in 2015 year were 4.7 million euros ($5.02 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources