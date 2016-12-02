Dec 2 China Vanke Co Ltd :

* There were media speculations that seller(s) involved in block trades could be one or several shareholders of company

* Noticed that there had been a number of speculations in media regarding seller(s) involved in block trades

* On 29 nov 2016, shenzhen stock exchange website disclosed that there were 3 large volume transactions in a shares of china vanke made on that day

* issued inquiry letters about whether any of them had participated in block trades in co's a shares on 29 nov 2016 to reduce their holding of a shares in co

* "aforementioned shareholders had not participated in block trades in co's a shares on 29 nov to reduce their holding of a shares in co"

