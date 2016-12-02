Dec 2 Beijing Capital Land Ltd

* Capital zhengheng and cofco property (shanghai) (an independent third party of company) entered into agreement

* Beijing capital land > - capital zhengheng agreed to inject not more than a total amount of rmb480 million into target company and project company

* Agreement in relation to injection of capital into target company and project company

* It is expected that target company will not be consolidated in financial statement of group.

* Beijing capital land - registered capital of target will be held as to 50% each by capital zhengheng & cofco property (shanghai) respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: