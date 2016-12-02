Dec 2 Neuroderm Ltd :
* Neuroderm announces top-line results of pilot PK trial
comparing ND0701 with commercial apomorphine
* Neuroderm Ltd - study results demonstrate that ND0701
produced PK results that were comparable to those produced by
referenced drug
* Neuroderm Ltd - plans to pursue a PK similarity regulatory
development route in EU for ND0701
* Neuroderm - to initiate follow-up comparison PK study in
H1 2017, meet with european regulatory authorities in H2 2017 to
discuss development strategy
* Neuroderm Ltd - company is evaluating in parallel
development of ND0701 for U.S. market
