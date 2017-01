Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on CNBC - "I think the stock is undervalued"

* Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on CNBC - "I think China is going to be larger than the U.S."

* Starbucks CEO Schultz on CNBC - In a year and half from now company will be completely transformed both at high end and in customer facing technology

* Starbucks CEO Schultz on CNBC - Don't think starbucks or its brand are "at odds" with Trump administration or his supporters