Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd :
* Indian tax authorities issued a draft assessment order to hutchison telecommunications international limited
* Has received a draft assessment order ( "dao") from indian tax authorities ("ita") dated 24 november 2016
* Htil believes that no assessment for alleged cgt can be validly imposed
* does not believe that any assessment order or penalty proceedings related to alleged cgt will have any effect on company's financial condition
* Dao proposes to impose tax on htil on alleged gains of about inr374 billion in respect of acquisition in 2007 by vodafone of CGP Investments (Holdings) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)