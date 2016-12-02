UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Saint Croix Holding Immobilier Socimi SA :
* Acquires an offices building located on 41 José Abascal Str. in Madrid
* Acquisition has amounted to 19 million euros ($20.23 million) and paid in cash Source text: bit.ly/2fSDSDL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources