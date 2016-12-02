Dec 2 Seadrill Partners :
* Seadrill Partners has received a notice of termination
from Tullow Ghana Limited for the West Leo drilling contract
dated December 1, 2016
* "Tullow have purported to terminate the Contract by reason
of the alleged Force Majeure claim declared in early October
2016, which we have disputed"
* "Further or alternatively, Tullow has alleged that the
Contract has been discharged by frustration. We do not accept
that the Contract can be terminated or discharged as alleged and
our claim in the English High Court proceedings will be amended
to reflect this"
* In the event of termination for convenience, Seadrill
Partners is entitled to an early termination fee of 60 percent
of the remaining contract backlog, subject to an upward or
downward adjustment depending on the work secured for the West
Leo over the remainder of the contract term, plus other direct
costs incurred as a result of the early termination
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)