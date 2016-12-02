Dec 2 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco Products Co - company reaffirms 2016 base EPS guidance, reflecting record GAAP and base earnings performance

* Sonoco Products Co - 2017 base EPS guidance established at $2.68 to $2.78 per diluted share

* Sonoco Products Co says expects Q4 and full-year 2016 GAAP earnings to be $.95 to $1.04 and $2.73 to $2.82 per diluted share, respectively

* Sonoco Products Co - projecting to generate approximately $398 million in cash from operations in 2016

* For 2017, Sonoco is projecting cash from operations to be approximately $470 million

* For 2017, Sonoco is projecting free cash flow to be about $126 million

* Sonoco Products-sees free cash flow to be lower in 2017 due to increased pension contributions, higher cash taxes among other things

* Sonoco - will invest $20 million in development of a new packaging center to support Duracell's new North America battery packaging operation

* Sonoco Products Co - is budgeting approximately $50 million in new product innovations in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.74, revenue view $4.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: