Dec 2 Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco Products Co - company reaffirms 2016 base EPS
guidance, reflecting record GAAP and base earnings performance
* Sonoco Products Co - 2017 base EPS guidance established at
$2.68 to $2.78 per diluted share
* Sonoco Products Co says expects Q4 and full-year 2016 GAAP
earnings to be $.95 to $1.04 and $2.73 to $2.82 per diluted
share, respectively
* Sonoco Products Co - projecting to generate approximately
$398 million in cash from operations in 2016
* For 2017, Sonoco is projecting cash from operations to be
approximately $470 million
* For 2017, Sonoco is projecting free cash flow to be about
$126 million
* Sonoco Products-sees free cash flow to be lower in 2017
due to increased pension contributions, higher cash taxes among
other things
* Sonoco - will invest $20 million in development of a new
packaging center to support Duracell's new North America battery
packaging operation
* Sonoco Products Co - is budgeting approximately $50
million in new product innovations in 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.74, revenue view $4.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
