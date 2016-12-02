Dec 2 China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd :

* Qinghui lease and lessees (each being a subsidiary of company) entered into agreement

* Qinghui lease has agreed to purchase leased assets from lessees at a purchase price of rmb100 million

* transactions contemplated under agreement will not have any material immediate impact on group's profit and loss statement

* zhongdi shangdu and zhongdi technology are the joint lessees under agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: