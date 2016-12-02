UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd :
* Qinghui lease and lessees (each being a subsidiary of company) entered into agreement
* Qinghui lease has agreed to purchase leased assets from lessees at a purchase price of rmb100 million
* transactions contemplated under agreement will not have any material immediate impact on group's profit and loss statement
* zhongdi shangdu and zhongdi technology are the joint lessees under agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources