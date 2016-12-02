BRIEF-Workhorse Group proposes public offering of common stock
* Says it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
Dec 2 AdvisorEngine Inc:
* says sold upto $20 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2g16luc
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.