Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* Varia US Properties says has achieved take-up ratio of 53.2 percent in its rights offering

* says first day of trading on Six Swiss Exchange is expected on 8 December 2016.

* The company intends to raise gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of offered shares of up to 124.7 million Swiss francs ($123.44 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 1.0102 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)