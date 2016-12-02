Dec 2 Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces settlement of a Delzicol (Mesalamine) patent litigation

* Allergan PLC - Additional details regarding settlement were not disclosed

* Allergan- As result of settlement, if approved by FDA, Zydus and Cadila may be able to market generic version of Delzicol in U.S. beginning March 1, 2020