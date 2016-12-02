Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 Vitec Software Group AB (publ) :
* Entered into agreement with PensionDanmark, wherein PensionDanmark will use PORTMAN as their portfolio management system
* Deal has revenue at about 8 million Danish crowns ($1.14 million) and continuing annual subscription agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9873 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)