UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
Dec 2 Morningstar Inc :
* Morningstar Research Inc, a Canadian unit of Morningstar Inc, says U.S. election results boost North American stock funds in Nov 2016
* Morningstar Research Inc - U.S. Equity and U.S. small/mid cap equity were top-performing regionally based equity categories for November
* Morningstar Research - for 2nd straight month, in Nov, worst overall performer was Morningstar precious metals equity fund index, which fell 16.6 percent
* Morningstar Research Inc - with prospects of rising yields, fixed-income funds posted negative results in November
* Morningstar Research Inc - all five Canadian stock categories had positive results in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.