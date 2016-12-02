Dec 2 Schlumberger Ag

* Sastre Holding SA will submit a voluntary offer to the shareholders of Schlumberger

* Offer price is expected to be 26.0 euros per ordinary share and 18.5 euros per preference share

* Sastre Holding AG holds 87.09 percent of Schlumberger share capital