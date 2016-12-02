Dec 2 Nuevolution AB (publ) :
* Receives research grant and enters collaboration on
development of new tailored cancer therapeutics
* Three-year project has a budget of 24.4 million Danish
crowns ($3.5 million, 32.2 million Swedish crowns)
* Innovation fund Denmark contributes with 16.4 million
Danish crowns (21.6 million Swedish crowns) in financial support
to involved parties
* Will contribute with in-kind investments and is to receive
up to 5.2 million Danish crowns (6.8 million Swedish crowns) in
funding over project period
